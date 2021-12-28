NA faces lack of quorum for third day

ISLAMABAD: The PTI-led government seeking to get legislation envisaging mini-budget in the National Assembly failed for the third consecutive working day to complete the quorum in the House on Monday evening.

The opposition members left the National Assembly as soon as PMLN Parliamentarian Sheikh Fayyazuddin pointed out the lack of quorum. The chair suspended proceedings for over an hour and then ultimately the sitting was adjourned till Wednesday afternoon as the required number of parliamentarians were not present in the House.

As the opposition parties have been pointing to lack of quorum for the last three days, the government was not able to bring more than 50 members including a couple of parliamentarians from its allied parties in the House.

The National Assembly was to start a debate on the Sialkot tragedy on Monday. Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan moved a motion to suspend the order of the day to hold the debate on the Sialkot incident on Friday. However, the opposition raised the question of lack of quorum and absence of the Interior minister and other cabinet members. As a result, the proceedings were adjourned till Monday.