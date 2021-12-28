ECP gives schedule for delimitation of neighbourhood, village councils

LAHORE: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday issued schedule for delimitation of neighbourhood and villages under Local Government Ordinance 2021. According to a notification of the ECP, it has been decided to complete delimitation of neighbourhood and village councils by March 22, 2022.

Arrangements under Section 7 of the Local Government Act 2021 will be completed from December 27 to January 10. The zoning committees will complete the preliminary list from January 11 to February 9.

Moreover, the delimitation of neighbourhood and village councils will be published on February 10, 2022. From February 11 to 25, voters will submit objections to the Constituency Committee and the committees will remove objections to the delimitation by March 12, 2022. From March 13 to 19, the zoning committee will prepare the final list. The final delimitations of the neighbourhood and village councils will be published on March 22, 2022.