JAC vows to work together for better, progressive QAU

Islamabad: Joint Action Committee of Quaid-i-Azam University has asked the administration to keep the affairs of the university free from any kind of external interference.

The request was made at a meeting of officials of university’s Alumni Association, Academic Staff Association and Employees Welfare Association held here Monday. The meeting was chaired by Dr Amir Ali, newly elected ASA President.

The meeting resolved to work together for a better and progressive university. They vowed to restore the old glories to this primary seat of learning and higher research in the Federal Metropolis.

The JAC demanded that a special grant package should be provided keeping in view the growing needs of the university which is the ‘premier and flagship institute’ as declared by Pro-Chancellor Shafqat Mahmood who is also Federal Education Minister.

The participants appreciated the efforts of the Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah for his interest to recover more than 100 acres of the occupied land and his continuous monitoring to stop/control further encroachment and cultivation at the Campus.

The JAC asked ICT administration, CDA and Federal Government to secure remaining 350 acres of land from ‘qabza’ groups/affectees and hand over to the university as soon as possible for which QAU had made full payment years ago.

The meeting unanimously resolved that an orientation session should be organised for the new students to acquaint them with the rules and regulations of the university. Special seminars will also be held for career-counselling and ethical training of students.

The committee was informed by Murtaza Noor, Secretary-|General, QAU Alumni Association, that a donors’ conference would be convened soon to meet the needs of the university on the suggestions of the VC, senior alumni, faculty and staff.

In addition, the participants of the meeting stressed that the quota system in Quaid-i-Azam University is unique and beauty of the campus to cater for the needs of all federating units of the country. He said that the university is a mini Pakistan where students from all over the country are represented. Therefore, all provincial governments should also announce special packages for university particularly in the scholarships head. Mr Noor told that sports equipment will also be provided to QAU to encourage students to participate in extracurricular activities.

Meanwhile, the Campus community has expressed its resentment on disfiguring QAU buses by political chalking done by students wing of a politico-religious party. It is alleged that this was done outside the QAU and some elements of another public sector university were involved in the exercise. The students have asked the faculty to remain neutral and do not involve in student politics.