Rochdale mayor visits GCU

LAHORE: Mayor of Rochdale, the UK, Aasim Rashid, an eminent Old Ravian, visited the Government College University (GCU), Lahore on Monday and met with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi. The University’s senior faculty members, including Deans and Chairpersons were also present. The mayor and the VC discussed in detail education and research opportunities for students and faculty in UK. He said that they would work with the overseas Pakistanis, Pakistani High Commission in London, British universities and British Council to find best education facilities and scholarships for GCU students. Rashid said it was a matter of great pride for him to be a Pakistani and Old Ravian. Prof Zaidi said that they were connecting with all eminent Old Ravians all around the world, so that they could play role in development of their alma mater.