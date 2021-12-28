MoU signed

LAHORE: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has signed an MoU with a private company to share relationships and experiences between industry and educational institutions.

According to a press release, under the agreement, UET will exchange up-to-date information, experiences, and research, while TechnoSoft will per annum, hire two UET teams, each consisting of five students.

TechnoSoft will provide a monthly stipend of Rs20,000 per team member to Department of Computer Science after the probation period of three months. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said that such industrial linkages would go a long way in producing industry-ready graduates. Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar and Anis-ur-Rehman Siddiqy signed the documents.