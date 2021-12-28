222 promoted cops pinned badges

LAHORE: The badge-pinning ceremony of the promoted officers and officials of different wings of Lahore police was held at Capital City Police Headquarters on Monday. CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev along with SSP Administration Ejaz Rasheed pinned badges of the rank on as many as 222 promoted sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors and head constables in a graceful ceremony. DSP Kashif Dogar and other senior officers were also present. Around 85 ASIs have been promoted to the rank of sub-inspectors, 138 head constables have been promoted to the rank of ASIs whereas 119 constables have been promoted as head constables recently.
