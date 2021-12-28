CM praised for devising system to monitor performance

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister and Spokesperson for Punjab Govt Hasaan Khawar on Monday said that in order to ensure better service delivery of the institutions, the Chief Minister has devised an active system of monitoring of departments and performance appraisal of officers.

Addressing a press conference here at Alhamra, the SACM said that the reprimand over unsatisfactory performance and encouragement of the best performers was also a continuation of this resolve.

He said that CM had reprimanded Chief Executive Officers of Lahore Parking Company, Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Board, Lahore Transport Company and Faisalabad Parking Company, MD Punjab Khal Panchayat Authority, DG Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority, Secretary Punjab Local Govt, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority, DG Dera Ghazi Khan Development Authority, DG Bahawalpur Development Authority, Chairman Hilal Development Agency and DG Punjab Skills Development Authority on unsatisfactory performances. On the other hand, CEO Infrastructure Development Authority, DG LDA, DG Walled City Authority, CEO Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company, PD the Punjab Skill Development Fund, CEO Punjab Cattle Market Management Company, CEO Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Pvt Ltd and officers of other departments had been commended and encouraged on their par excellence performance. Answering a question regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif, Hasaan said that Nawaz Sharif was not returning to Pakistan. He was an absconder of our judicial system and will be treated as per law upon his return despite all-out efforts of Sicilian mafia''s Raiwind chapter to get Nawaz Sharif''s sentences commuted.