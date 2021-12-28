‘Rs10m mining sector scheme to be completed in one year’

LAHORE:Mines & Minerals Department, on the special directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, organised a seminar on "Breaking Barriers, Women Role Models in Mining and Allied Sectors", here on Monday.

Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatiana was the chief guest while Provincial Secretary MMD Aamir Ijaz Akbar Gondal, Additional Secretary Sarah Rashid and Deputy Secretary Aatika Ammar Bukhari also attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar Provincial Secretary MMD Aamir Ijaz Akbar Gondal said the ‘Women in Mining Initiative’ is the first ever ‘Pro Women Development Scheme’ launched by Mines and Minerals Department. "The Rs10 million scheme will be completed in a period of one year and it includes various activities to attract females in this sector" he explained. While addressing the ceremony, Additional Secretary MMD Sarah Rashid said that awareness seminars, capacity building programmes, training, networking and IT skill development activities are some of the components of this scheme. "The first activity under the umbrella of ‘Women in Mining Scheme’ is the networking session with female role models in mining and allied sectors," she added. In the upcoming months, more such seminars will be conducted in far-flung mining areas, said Deputy Secretary Aatika Ammar Bukhari. Female lease holders shared their success stories and struggles in the session. The seminar was also attended by mining engineering students of PU and UET along with other related govt departments.

KP students: Students of various Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa seminaries were taken to study tour of Police Training College Chuhng on Monday. During the visit, the 115-member delegation that included students and staff members was briefed about modern training system and other available facilities of Punjab Police. Briefing the delegation, Commandant Police Training College Chuhng DIG Ahmed Jamal-ur-Rehman said that best facilities are being provided for training programmes at the training college. He said that the School of Investigation provided practical training to officers for investigation of all kinds of cases while phased refresher courses and workshops are also being conducted for investigating officers. The Madrassa students were given a tour of the School of Investigation, Academic Block and other sections of the training college. The delegation from KP Dept of Religious and Minorities Affairs was led by M Yusuf while Raja Zulfiqar Malik was the focal person. At the end of the visit, Commandant PTC Chung DIG Ahmed Jamal-ur-Rehman presented a commemorative shield to the head of the delegation.