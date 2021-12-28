Two BoR officers escape unhurt in firing

LAHORE: Some unidentified gunmen opened fire at a car carrying two officers of Board of Revenue (BoR) in Muslim Town police limits on Monday.

The officers identified as Salman Ali and Ali Solangi were going in a car and when they reached Muslim Town, some unidentified suspects opened firing at them and fled. The car riders remained unhurt.

Heavy contingent of police including Iqbal Town SP Raza Tanveer reached the spot. Police said the firing was carried out from the rear side of the vehicle. DIG Operations Lahore Abid Khan said police were using CCTV cameras to nab the suspects.

accidents: Around 16 people died, whereas 963 were injured in 917 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.Out of this, 527 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 436 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

The majority involved motorbikes. Further, the analysis showed that 386 drivers, 41 underage

drivers, 149 pedestrians, and 444 passengers were among the victims of these accidents.