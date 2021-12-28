No new dengue case reported

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said it was a good sign for the province that during the last 24 hours, no new case of dengue was reported. In a press statement issued here, he said that 26,246 confirmed cases had been reported across province so far, while 18,489 cases were reported in Lahore. A total of 39 patients are undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which, 36 were in Lahore hospitals and three were in other districts. In Lahore, 43,350 indoor places and 7,841 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 31 positive containers were destroyed.

Corona: P&SH Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 57 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province. In a press statement issued here, he said that 37 positive cases were reported in Lahore and 14 in Rawalpindi. The secretary said that so far, total number of cases had reached 444,620, besides complete recovery of 428,983 patients in the province.

The total number of active cases is 2,576 to date, he added. In the last 24 hours, one death was reported in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 13,061.