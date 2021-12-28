3 Chinese deprived of valuables

LAHORE: Three Chinese were deprived of valuables and a rifle near Adda Plot. The victims were on way to a factory in Sundar from Bahria Town when they reached near Ada Plot, six armed robbers held them hostage and looted valuables and an automatic rifle from them.

Sadr SP Hassan Javed visited the spot and supervised collection of evidence. The CM took notice of the incident. He sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the incident. He directed that the security of the Chinese citizens should be ensured and a report be submitted to him about the incident.

CASE REGISTERED: A murder case has been registered over the death of two elderly sisters in a fire incident in Green Town. The case has been registered on the complaint of their brother Muhammad Yousaf. He said victims Dur-e-Shahwar and Naheed Anjum were home alone when his cousin reached their home and found the house in fire. When Rescue teams entered the house, they found the victims dead, he said and alleged that the victims’ throats were slashed, adding the suspected murderer/murderers had set the fire to hide the crime.

Cop arrested: A cop and his accomplice were arrested for committing over 20 robberies from Ravi Road here on Monday. Cop Shamoon was deputed at Abbass Lines in Punjab Constabulary. He along with his accomplice Waqas alias Viki allegedly had snatched a bike from a citizen in Baghbanpura. Police after registering a case arrested the suspects and recovered the bike, illegal weapons and valuables from them. During investigation the suspects have confessed at least 20 bids of robberies in Lahore and other districts.