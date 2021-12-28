Vaccination target to be completed by Jan 5: minister

LAHORE: The Punjab government Monday decided that all those working in factories, markets, shopping malls and shops in the city will have to be vaccinated by January 5, 2022.

After January 5, the factory, shopping mall and shop will be sealed if anyone is found working without vaccination. The decision was made in a meeting presided over by Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal to review the progress on ongoing vaccination campaign in Lahore.

Further, it was also decided that the PTI leadership and community of all towns of Lahore would be involved in the vaccination campaign. In addition, industrialists, chambers of commerce and traders will also be included in the campaign. The provincial minister said that the teams of health department are mobilised in the provincial capital to vaccinate people and keep them safe from corona. Vaccination of teachers and students of private and public educational institutions is also necessary. Institutions that do not complete the vaccination process in educational institutions will also be closed. The provincial minister directed that the campaign should be intensified in areas where the rate of vaccination is low. Special attention should be paid to vaccination campaign in Shahdara, Chungi Amrsadhu and other densely populated areas of city. Aslam Iqbal said that he would fulfill the responsibility given by the Chief Minister to achieve the target of vaccination in Lahore.