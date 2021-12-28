UAE issues first civil marriage license for non-Muslim couple

ABU DHABI: The UAE issued its first civil marriage license for a non-Muslim couple, state media reported on Monday, as the Gulf country seeks to keep its edge over regional competitors.

The United Arab Emirates -- where foreigners make up 90 percent of the approximately 10-million population -- has been amending its laws to present itself as a modernising force in a largely conservative region. The official WAM news agency said a Canadian couple were the first to marry under a new law on the personal status of non-Muslims in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi.