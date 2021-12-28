US scientist Wilson dies

Washington: E.O. Wilson, the pioneering US scientist, professor and author whose clarion call to protect Earth earned him the nickname "Darwin’s natural heir," has died at age 92, his foundation said on Monday.

Wilson was an award-winning biologist and research professor and later professor emeritus at Harvard University, and has been described as the world’s leading expert on myrmecology, the study of ants. He was the author of hundreds of scientific papers and more than 30 books, two of which won him Pulitzer Prizes for nonfiction: 1978’s "On Human Nature, and "The Ants" in 1990.

"Ed’s holy grail was the sheer delight of the pursuit of knowledge," said Paula Ehrlich, president of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation and co-founder of the Half-Earth Project.