World mourns anti-apartheid icon Tutu, ‘warrior for justice’

South Africa on Monday began a week of mourning for revered anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate passed away on Sunday aged 90, stripping the world of a towering moral figure and the last great protagonist of a heroic South African era.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who visited the family in Cape Town on Monday, called Tutu a man of "extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid".

His funeral will be held on New Year’s Day at St George’s Cathedral in his former Cape Town parish, his foundation said, although ceremonies are likely to be muted because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Dozens of people braved rain to gather outside the cathedral on Monday, leaving flowers and messages. The widow of South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel, on Monday mourned "the loss of a brother".

Tutu "is the last of an extraordinarily outstanding generation of leaders that Africa birthed and gifted to the world", she said in a statement. "He masterfully used his position as a cleric to mobilise South Africans, Africans, and the global community against the brutalities and immorality of the apartheid government," she said.

"He stood resolute and fearless, leading demonstrations cloaked in his flowing clerical robe with his cross as his shield -- the embodiment of humankind’s moral conscience." The bells of St George’s will ring for 10 minutes from noon each day until Friday. The cathedral has asked those who hear the sound to pause in their daily work and think of Tutu.

A memorial service will be held in the capital Pretoria on Wednesday. Family and friends will gather on Thursday evening around Tutu’s widow, "Mama Leah". On Friday, his remains will be placed in the cathedral on the eve of the funeral, although attendance at his farewell will be capped at 100, according to the archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba.

Around 400 people have already expressed their intention to attend the event. But Makgoba told a press conference: "Only a fraction of those who want to be there can be accommodated in the cathedral. So please don’t get on a bus to Cape Town." Music at the ceremony will also have to be moderated because of Covid curbs, officials said.

Tutu’s remains will be cremated and his ashes will stay in the cathedral. Crackling with humour and warmth, Tutu will be most remembered for fearlessly speaking out against white minority rule, which garnered him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

He was appointed archbishop in 1986 and used his position to advocate tirelessly for international sanctions against apartheid. He coined the term "Rainbow Nation" to describe South Africa when Mandela became the country’s first black president in 1994.

He retired in 1996 to lead a harrowing journey into South Africa’s past as head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which exposed the horrors of apartheid in terrible detail.