Third day’s play washed out

KARACHI: The third day’s play of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final between Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday was washed out due to rain without a single ball being bowled here at the National Stadium.

The fourth day’s play will begin at 2pm on Tuesday (today). In response to KP’s first innings total of 374, Northern had reached 184-3 at stumps on the second day on Sunday. Sarmad Bhatti was batting on 39 and with him was Faizan Riaz on one.

Northern still trail by 190 runs. Now it seems that the first two innings will decide the winner of the final as only two days are left.

Huraira fined: Northern’s Mohammad Huraira has been fined 20 percent of his match fee for a level 1 offence for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during the ongoing pink-ball final of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the National Stadium here.

Huraira in the 22nd over of the innings before being given out LBW by the umpire showed his bat and expressed his disappointment before leaving the crease. As such, he was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Khan Afridi levelled the charge on the batter, who accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Nadeem Arshad.