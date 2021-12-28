Qasim saves Pakistan U19s blushes

ISLAMABAD: Qasim Akram’s all-round display saved Pakistan blushes as the UAE team got too close for comfort before losing by 21 runs in the Youth Asia Cup at the Dubai Cricket Academy Ground Monday.

In response to Pakistan Under-19s low total 219-8 in 50 overs, the UAE ended up the day at 198-9 in the allotted overs. The victory put Pakistan on top of Group A and a place in the semi-finals ahead of the India team that grabbed a four-wicket win against Afghanistan on Monday also to qualify for the semi-finals as second finishers from the Group.

Opting to bat first, half-century by right-handed Qasim (50), followed by a 21-ball unbeaten 34 cameo by Ahmed Khan helped Pakistan Under-19s post 219-8. Qasim top-scored with 50 off 67 balls. Haseebullah scored a 48-ball 39. Ahmed coming to bat at number eight struck two fours and one six.

For the UAE, Aayan Afzal Khan picked 3-44, while Nilansh Keswani bagged 2-32. In response, the UAE stayed in the hunt till losing the chase mainly because of slow run-scoring and were restricted to 198-9. Wicketkeeper-batsman Kai Smith and number eight batter Aayan scored 38 runs each.