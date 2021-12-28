Two wounded for resisting robbery bid

Two people were wounded during a robbery bid at a grocery shop in New Karachi’s Ayub Goth on Monday. Rescuers transported 18-year-old Wasim and 36-year-old Javed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
According to the Sohrab Goth police, three armed men entered the grocery shop and started looting cash and other valuables. Upon resistance, one of the robbers opened fire, injuring the two men.
All the intermediate students who had sought to improve their division but failed to show up for their practical...
The Pakistan Civil Society Forum has welcomed and appreciated the statement of South Asian Association for Regional...
Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Emir Sirajul Haq has said that the nation is still in the clutches of virtual slavery and...
The Mohajir Qaumi Movement — commonly known as Haqiqi even after the party no longer uses that title — has called...
Comments