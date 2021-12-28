Two wounded for resisting robbery bid

Two people were wounded during a robbery bid at a grocery shop in New Karachi’s Ayub Goth on Monday. Rescuers transported 18-year-old Wasim and 36-year-old Javed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to the Sohrab Goth police, three armed men entered the grocery shop and started looting cash and other valuables. Upon resistance, one of the robbers opened fire, injuring the two men.