Inter students absent from practical exams declared pass

All the intermediate students who had sought to improve their division but failed to show up for their practical examinations during the science annual exams of 2021 have been declared pass by the Sindh Boards Committee of Chairmen (SBCC).

The SBCC has made this decision keeping in view the plight of the students. Those who had taken the annual exams for the improvement of their division will now be able to receive their mark sheets from the relevant board offices.

SBCC Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin said the committee has decided that this year those students who had taken the exams to improve their division but could not take the practical exams due to confusion and were marked absent would be able to benefit from this decision.

They will be given the marks they had obtained in their previous practical exams, so that their precious year can be saved from being wasted. The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has already issued mark sheets to such students.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had announced that practical exams would not be held this year. After this announcement, a majority of the students in different regions of Sindh had been marked absent in their practical exams because the provincial government had announced holding practical exams.

Resultantly, both the conflicting announcements had left many students confused. Therefore, the SBCC has decided to pass all those students who did not take their practical exams. The chairman said that all the education boards of the province, including the BIEK, will conduct special examinations in February for the students who could not take their inter exams due to Covid-19 or any other unavoidable reasons.

The students who want to improve their marks would also be able to take these special exams. Those who had taken the annual exams of 2021 and the previous years can also take advantage of this opportunity.