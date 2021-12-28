PCSF welcomes statement of Saarc secretary general

The Pakistan Civil Society Forum (PCSF) has welcomed and appreciated the statement of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) Secretary General Esala Ruwan Weerakoon on the need for strengthening regional cooperation in South Asia.

In a statement, the PCSF endorsed the vision of a peaceful and prosperous region where the largest poor population of the world lived. The forum also thanked Malik Iftikhar, former Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president and current president of the Saarc CCI, for his untiring efforts for peace, happiness and prosperity in the region.

Rising religious intolerance, violence, undemocratic practices and war-like situation were making the majority population of these countries more vulnerable and in such a situation, the statement of the Saarc secretary general was most welcoming, the statement read. The PCSF said that as Pakistanis and South Asians, we must make Saarc an effective representative organisation of a united South Asia.

The whole world today is organised around regional cooperation as most of their trade and investment remain within the regions which has ensured peace, pro-people economic development, and elimination of religious and sectarian conflicts along with all forms of discrimination, the form said as it asserted the need for working towards such regional cooperation. The PCSF has initiated the process of mobilising civil society and representative bodies of trade to work with the Saarc secretariat for peace and prosperity.