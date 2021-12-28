Major opposition parties of Sindh agree on joint movement against controversial LG law

The three major opposition parties in the Sindh Assembly on Monday agreed on launching a joint movement against the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act 2021 and announced that they will organise a joint power show to pressurise the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Sindh government into withdrawing the bill.

Leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) announced their decision to jointly agitate against the new local government law at a press conference at the office of the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, a constituent party of the GDA, after a meeting of the steering committee with representation of the three political parties to devise a strategy for their future course of action.

The GDA was represented by Sardar Abdul Rahim, and MPAs Hasnain Mirza and Arif Jatoi at the meeting. The MQM-P’s representatives included MPAs Muhamad Hussain, Khawaja Izharul Hasan and Javed Hanif, and the PTI was represented by MPAs Bilal Ghaffar and Saeed Afridi, and Wing Commander (retd) Q Hakeem.

Rahim said that all the major parties of the province were in agreement that the Sindh government had snatched the rights of the people through the amended local government law. “We will not remain silent till the withdrawal of the Local Government Act 2013 and amendments passed in it and for it, we will liaise with all other political parties,” he said.

He added that the opposition parties wanted the chairmen and representatives of local bodies to have full powers and, therefore, the people of Sindh to get rid of the black law. MQM-P’s Hasan said that the opposition parties would organise protests against the law from Karachi to Kashmore. “Consultations are also going on with legal experts,” he added.

PTI’s Ghaffar explained that the steering committee had taken many important decisions in the meeting to jointly oppose the bill. “The opposition parties have also agreed to organise a joint power show in Karachi, which will deprive the rulers of their sleep,” he maintained. He said the GDA, PTI and MQM-P together would save the Sindh residents from the PPP’s incompetent and corrupt government.