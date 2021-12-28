SHO, dozen others held for three deaths in Orangi shootout

The station house officer (SHO) of the Jauharabad police station and a dozen other suspects, including five of his policemen, were arrested on Monday for the killing of three people and the injuring of two others during an exchange of fire in the Orangi Town neighbourhood.

Police high-ups have initiated an inquiry against SHO Ghayyar Abbas and his police team for allegedly misusing their authority to help one of the parties get possession of a disputed house. The four-storey structure is located in Orangi Town’s Pirabad neighbourhood, where the incident took place.

Police said Ibrahim Shah had sold the house to Saeed Khan for Rs6 million around six months ago and had also taken an advance payment of Rs2 million. However, they added, Shah’s sons and grandsons had objections over the sale of the house, insisting that they did not want to sell the house.

“The sons got a stay order from the court and pasted photocopies of the order on the walls of the house to stop its sale,” explained Operations DSP Nasir Bukhari. “The residents of the house [Shah’s sons and other family members] were refusing to give up its possession.”

The officer said that the initial investigation suggests Khan making a deal with Abbas for Rs1 million, with the SHO receiving Rs300,000 before the house was raided. Khan had also attempted to get possession of the house several times before, added the DSP.

The SHO, his police party and some other people arrived at the house in the early hours of Monday to get its possession, but the police faced massive resistance from the residents, who fired gunshots on the raiders.

Nisar Shah is said to be one of the prime suspects who had resorted to indiscriminate firing when the police and others had arrived at the house. He is said to be a former policeman from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with expert shooting skills.

Police said that three people were killed by the firing of Nisar Shah. A policeman was also wounded by his firing. His brother Iftikhar Shah was injured by the firing of the raiders.

The SHO and his police party had been carrying their official weapons with them. Forensic analysis of the official weapons and the empties found at the crime scene will be carried out by the forensic division.

Police said the SHO, five of his policemen and two other people have been taken into custody. Iftikhar Shah, Nisar Shah, Iqbal and Khan have also been arrested. All the three people killed in the incident had been with Khan. They were residents of Pirabad’s Muhammadi Colony, and hailed from Shangla.

“There was a dispute between father and sons since the father, Ibrahim Shah, had sold his ground-plus-three-storey house in Orangi Town for Rs6 million against the wishes of his sons,” DSP Bukhari told The News.

SHO Abbas, however, defended himself by saying that he had been there to carry out a raid on a tip-off received from his informer about the presence of criminals, adding that as soon as they arrived at the house, they faced massive resistance from the occupants.

“As soon as my jawan was wounded, I took him to the hospital for medical treatment, so I don’t know exactly what happened after that.” DSP Bukhari pointed out that the SHO had not made an entry of the raid at the Pirabad police station, raising suspicions over his involvement in the incident.