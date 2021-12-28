App made to open bank account

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Pakistan Limited (SCBPL) on Monday launched a mobile app to allow people open their account and avail other banking services, without visiting its branches or using customer servicing channels.

SCBPL announced the digital banking solution to elevate client experience by offering people to open accounts, perform transactions, seek a host of services, and subscribe for its products 'conveniently'.

“Our App is prepared to set new benchmarks for innovation in financial services, with a primary purpose of making banking simple and convenient for everyone,” said Rehan Shaikh, CEO of SCBPL.

The bank launched the mobile app to make banking ‘digital’ as well as to convince unbanked people to enroll for and utilise its banking facilities with a touch of their fingers. Through the intiative, the bank aims to working with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), local and global service providers, and financial technology players to innovate and develop curated products for unbanked segments which are quite often not reachable due to the lack of infrastructure and digital platforms.

According to the bank, it developed the app in-house leveraging global expertise and partnering with local service providers under the digital drive of the SBP. Standard Chartered is the first bank in Pakistan to join hands with NADRA to offer real-time biometric verification for account opening though its mobile app.