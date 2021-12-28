LAKKI MARWAT: The Dil Jan Foundation organised a free eye camp in remote Begukhel village here on Monday.A team of doctors from Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital examined more than 1,500 patients mostly women and provided them with free medicines and glasses. The foundation’s chairman and former Inspector General of Police Dil Jan Khan Marwat, general manager Zeshan Khawaja and Al-Shifa Trust general manager Col (R) Tariq, manager Dr Hasan and camp in-charge Masood Hasan were present. At the camp, around 50 patients were operated upon for eye-related complications. Speaking on the occasion, Dil Jan Khan said the local people were poor and they could not afford to get treated. He said the foundation would support the marginalized segments of society to enable them to get basic amenities of life, particularly health and education facilities.