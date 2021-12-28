Man killed over land dispute in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A man was killed over a land dispute in Kotka Abezar locality of Serai Gambila town here on Monday. Complainant Tillah Muhammad told the police that the accused Abdul Rauf opened fire on him and his brothers when they stopped him from building a wall on their land.

He said his brother Humayun Khan sustained injuries and died instantly while he and his other brother Habibur Rahman escaped unhurt. Police said that the killer fled the place and a case was registered against him under relevant sections of law in Serai Gambila Police Station.