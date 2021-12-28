Death of colleague: Prisoners attack Mansehra jail staff, torch barracks

MANSEHRA: Inmates attacked jail staff members and set ablaze barracks after a prisoner died without medical aid during cardiac arrest at the district jail Sunday night.

Abid Anwar, who had been convicted under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, suffered a cardiac arrest and inmates confined along with him sought medical help for him from the jail administration but he was not allowed to be taken out of the jail and died which irked the prisoners and they turned violent.

When the situation went out of control, the jail management contacted Deputy Commissioner Qasim, who dispatched the fire brigade and Rescue 1122 ambulance.“Additional Deputy Commissioner Maqbool Hussain rushed to jail where he held talks with the inmates and convinced them not to take the law into their hands,” Qasim said.He said that now the situation was completely under the control of the jail administration.