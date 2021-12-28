Hazara, Malakand receive more snowfall

MANSEHRA/DIR: The upper parts of Hazara and Malakand divisions received snowfall for the second consecutive day on Monday.The snowfall, which started in mountainous parts of the Hazara division on Sunday, continued intermittently the entire day, making the weather chilly.

The roads leading to the Shogran tourist resort, Konsh, Siren, Kaghan valleys in Mansehra district and Kandia and Spat valleys remained blocked on the second day because of the snowfall and landslides.

“Though roads to Shogran have been blocked because of being slippery and dangerous, tourists still come here on foot to enjoy the snowy weather,” Mohammad Ali, a tourist said.He said that four-wheeler jeeps, which were known to be the princess of mountainous parts of the Kaghan valley, were also stuck up at the Shogran road because of the heavy snow.

The plains of Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper and Lower Kohistan districts also received rain on the second consecutive day.Syed Zahid Jan adds from Dir: More snowfall was received on second day (Monday) in upper parts of the Dir district. The city of Dir received the first snowfall of the winter as well, forcing the people to remain indoors.The people in Lowari and the tunnel official said that Lowari, Qualandi along with Kumrat, Thal, Brawal and other mountainous areas received one feet-deep snowfall.