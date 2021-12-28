JUI-F chides govt for high FPA levy in power bills

TAKHT BHAI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) provincial head Senator Maulana Attaur Rahman on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking dictation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the recovery of the high Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) from electricity consumers was a case in point.

Addressing a gathering at Darul Uloom Shergarh, he said the government had started collecting the FPA in the electricity bills at the behest of the IMF.He said the rules were pandering to the whims of the IMF to seek loans as they were incompetent and lacked the ability to govern the country within the available resources.

The Maulana said the government should have adopted austerity measures instead of seeking loans with strings attached and compromising the sovereignty of the motherland. The senator said the victory of the JUIF in the recent local government elections had unnerved the rulers, who were now trying to snatch powers from the elected local government representatives to create problems for them.

He said his party would not let down the people, who had put trust in the JUIF by electing its candidates in the local bodies’ elections. The Maulana said that the JUIF stand stood vindicated keeping in view the results of the local government elections as the people were fed up with the PTI rulers and wanted an end to their rule.He hoped the voters would give a clear mandate to his party in the next general election.