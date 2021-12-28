Civil society welcomes plan for air quality monitoring stations

PESHAWAR: Civil society activists have welcomed “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Winter Contingency Plan Peshawar” by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for the establishment of air quality monitoring stations under the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in major cities of the province, which is severely affected by toxic smog during the winter season.

A press release issued by the Peshawar Clean Air Alliance and Sarhad Conservation Network stated that air quality data would be made available to all government departments and people for adopting mitigation measures. The authority declared “smog is one of the severe health hazards and can be fatal for human health, especially children,” with a plan for conversion of all brick kilns to zigzag technology by the EPA.

Another directive was issued by the Director Transport & Mass Transit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to “all educational institutions about enforcement of a ban on old vehicles registered before December 2000 or model year 2000 to ply any route in the province after January 15, 2022, with a grace period of one month granted to the vehicle owners for replacement of old vehicles”.

Dr Prof Asif Khattak, from Environmental Sciences Department, UoP, said: “The directive is meant to reduce air pollution caused by polluting old vehicles run on diesel fuel. However, there are many other important steps contributing to emissions, such as action on old public and government transport including cars, auto rickshaws and wagons, ensuring better driving standards, enforcement of the existing traffic rules, mandatory annual vehicular emission tests for a holistic approach.”

Another concerned citizen said that after the narrowing of roads due to the BRT route, traffic has increased manifold. Additionally, previously banned station wagons and auto rickshaws have started plying under the BRT corridor again, making a mockery of government resolve, he said.

“The KP transport sector stands at 3rd rank compared to Punjab and Sindh. Overall GHG emission in KP from transport is 5.66 million tons CO2. The government needs to follow up with appropriate actions, like VETS revitalisation, reduction in taxation on e-cars and hybrid cars, reducing congestion by introducing vehicular taxation in urban areas during peak hours, reducing congestion by improved traffic engineering & signals to minimise traffic congestion, public awareness together with improving road networks,” stated Dr Asif Khan, from the UET, Peshawar, an expert on climate change and water.

The civil society welcomed mayor-elect Zubair Ali, hoping that he would exercise his position to tackle worsening air quality through a comprehensive plan of action, involving stakeholders of the city.