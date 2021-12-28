Academician awarded Quaid-e-Azam Medal

ABBOTTABAD: Director of the COMSATS University Prof Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan has been awarded the Quaid-e-Azam Medal 2021 in recognition of his services for the promotion of education and research.

The award was conferred on him by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at a ceremony held on December 25. Prof Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan took charge as the director of the COMSATS University, Abbottabad campus, in March 2021. Previously, he served as the vice-chancellor of the University of Swabi and Women’s University.

Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan has extensive teaching, administrative and research experience in national and international institutions. He completed his MS from Purdue University, the USA in 1994, and PhD from the University of Bonn, Germany in 2003, and a postdoctoral fellowship from China in 2007. He has also obtained LLB degree from Islamia Law College Peshawar.Prof Imtiaz Ali Khan has over 32 years of academic, teaching, and research experience. He was awarded the title of Meritorious Professor in 2020.