Report launched: Teaching of Constitution at high school level stressed

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a report launching ceremony stressed the need for the teaching of the Constitution at the high school level to introduce the core duties and responsibilities of the state and the ones relating to fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens to the students.

This is one of the key recommendations of the report “Youth Perspective on Society, Religion, and Politics: A Case Study of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Students” launched by Islamabad-based Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) here.

The members of the KP Assembly including Sardar Ranjit Singh, and Wilson Wazir, as well as the Judge of Shariah Appellant Bench of Supreme Court Dr Khalid Masud, were the key participants of the event.The report is based on surveys and discussions with students of different universities of KP.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Wilson Wazir said that it was the duty of lawmakers to highlight such reports on youth perspective at the parliamentary forums. He stressed the need to bring interfaith harmony among different segments of the society, adding that the hate material should be removed from the curricula.

MPA Sardar Ranjit Singh endorsed his colleague and assured the participants that he would highlight the recommendations of the report on the floor of KP Assembly and would try that the same could be got implemented by the stakeholders concerned.

Dr Khalid Masud said there was a disconnect between research and policy-makers, adding that diversity had become a problem. “We have to respect diversity and take it as a positive thing.”

The report recommends that the state must put an end to the practice of using education as a political tool for thought control, and cleanse the curricula of distorted historical accounts, selective histories, and anti-minority contents.

The Single National Curriculum (SNC) is loaded with religious content and overtly partial to the Muslim faith, reads the report.

It said the origin and brief histories of native religions like Hinduism, Buddhism, and Sikhism, etc should be incorporated into the curricula to enable the students to learn about the ancient history of their region, and the different faiths.

The report said the cultural diversity of Pakistan must be promoted as a national heritage through education and mass media.It said that some distortions had been introduced in the country’s educational system under the Ziaul Haq martial law regime and these need to be rectified and “the lessons of peace and tolerance, and values of democracy require to be integrated into the textbooks.”

“The modern concepts of citizenship based on democratic values should be taught at educational institutions,” according to another recommendation.The report underlines that “Parliament must take a lead and initiate a debate on national identity in order to alleviate the chronic identity crisis in the country.

“Through mass media and literature, the Pakistani youth should be sensitized about the global implications of domestic extremism on the country. Gender-based discrimination must be annulled in the educational literature and women must be promoted as independent humans and equal citizens with equal abilities. The key messages from the document of Paigham-e-Pakistan should be taught to the student and critical thinking included in the curricula,” suggested the report.

The document concluded that book reading should be promoted among the youth to help them expand their worldviews and dilute the appeal of extremism among them.

In the beginning, PIPS Director Muhammad Amir Rana in his introductory remarks said that this report was a nationwide effort that would be extended to other provinces. He also highlighted the objectives behind conducting this study.

PIPS Programme Manager Ahmed Ali also highlighted various parts of the report and shared his experiences with the students during the question-answer session.