PPP office-bearer resigns

NOWSHERA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Peshawar Division president and former provincial minister Liaqat Shabab has resigned from his party office.

PPP provincial president Najmuddin Khan had dissolved party organisations of the Nowshera chapter after its poor performance in the first phase of the recently held local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was learnt that Liaqat Shabab had some reservations over the dissolution of the party setup in Nowshera and other districts so he tendered his resignation to record his protest. He sent his resignation to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In his resignation, he cited reasons why he had stepped down. He mentioned rifts in the party and the formation of the organising committees in Nowshera and other districts in the province.