Delay in issuing mutations, other documents: CM suspends 2 Patwaris during Tehsil Office visit

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday paid a surprise visit to different areas of Peshawar city and government offices.

He visited Tehsil City Office without any security protocol where he inspected different offices including Service Delivery Centre, Registrar office, Tehsildar office etc. The chief minister met the visitors and got information about their issues associated with the Tehsil Office.

He expressed dissatisfaction with service delivery and cleanliness situation at the Tehsil Office, sought a report from the deputy commissioner in this regard.On the complaints of the visitors about the unnecessary delay in the issuance of mutations, and registries of lands, the chief minister ordered the immediate suspension of two Patwaris.

He directed the Peshawar deputy commissioner to conduct an inquiry against the registrar and submit him a report.On the demand of visitors, Mahmood Khan issued directives to the relevant quarters for opening branches of The Bank of Khyber at all the Service Delivery Centres across the province to facilitate the visitors to deposit the fees for land transfer, etc.

The chief minister directed the relevant officials to convene a special meeting of the Revenue Department, district administration and other entities to be chaired by him to resolve all issues related to mutation, registry and transfer of land, etc once and for all, and to improve the overall working of Tehsil Office and Service Delivery Centre.

He directed the staff of the Service Delivery Centre to ensure the provision of all the services within the stipulated time frame and warned them of strict action in case of non-compliance.The chief minister paid a surprise visit to Khan Raziq Shaheed Police Station in Qissa Khwani, checked records and inspected various portions there including lock-up and the SHO office, etc.

He was not happy with the sanitation condition and sought a detailed report from the chief of the Capital City Police on the dilapidated condition of the police station in three days.Mahmood Khan went to the Qissa Khwani Bazar, Khyber Bazar, Chowk Yadgaar and other areas of the city.

He was dissatisfied with the overall condition of sanitation in those areas and sought a report from the secretary, Local Government on the issue.Mahmood Khan sought a report from the chief of the traffic police on the traffic mess in those business centres.