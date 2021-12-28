The late prime minister, Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, was an iconic woman and a ray of hope for millions of Pakistanis. She brought about several social, political, and structural changes in the country and was determined to work to empower the downtrodden and marginalised segments of society. It has been 14 years since she was martyred at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi by someone whose identity has still not been disclosed. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a beloved leader and an inspiration for countless women. When she was elected prime minister in 1988, she was the first woman to reach the post in Muslim countries across the world. She worked to empower women in a male-dominated society by establishing a women’s police, the country’s first women’s bank, and setting up educational centres for women. She has also introduced the appointment of women judges.

An inspiratinal woman who motivated others to challenge the norms set by society, Benazir was certainly a leader we lost too soon.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana