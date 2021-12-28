Blighted buses

Multiple problems have hampered the development of Sindh. These include – but are not limited to – a poor public transport system. Most buses are overcrowded, allowing four people to sit on three available seats.

Due to the non-availability of designated bus stops, transporters stop vans at random places in the midst of the crowded roads. Passengers are often seen standing on roads. More surprisingly still, drivers rarely drive safely. This increases the risk of accidents of the already decrepit buses. Unfortunately, the government has failed to take actions against the owners of such vehicles. The relevant authorities must ensure that the state of transportation in the city is improved.

Buxial Khan

Dadu