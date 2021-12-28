Dirty roads

This is to draw the attention of the municipal authorities and residents of Khattan to the need for cleanliness in the area. In my locality the road that leads to the local mosque is so full of sewage water that pedestrians can no longer use it. Recently, a resident fell into the sewage water on the same route.

The fact is that there are no dustbins in the area, so residents dump garbage on roadsides and near sewage drains. This causes the drains to get clogged and sewerage water floods the road. The authorities of the municipal department should look into the matter and ensure that a proper system for garbage disposal is set up. Residents too should be more careful and avoid dumping garbage near drains.

Muhammad Ismai Gurgunari

Khuzdar