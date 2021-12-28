To bankruptcy

After Imran Khan came to power in 2018, the rupee started devaluing. In the beginning of 2021, one dollar was around Rs160, but by December the rupee depreciated to around Rs179. It is the highest devaluation of currency in the history of Pakistan. Another report shows that during the entire PTI tenure so far, the rupee has depreciated by 30.5 percent.

In 2011, the dollar exchange rate was around Rs80. Moreover, if we compare the Pakistani rupee with Bangladeshi taka or the Indian rupee, it is rather obvious they are faring much better than Pakistan’s currency. This devaluation of money creates many problems for a nation. Inflation has risen to unprecedented levels, and the economy is suffering. If this problem is not taken seriously, Pakistan will go completely bankrupt.

Waseem Ahmed

Hub