Death of a hero

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a hero. He was an unlikely one, in the sense that he began to take an interest in the highly troubled politics of South Africa only in the 1970s after he was posted to an Anglican church in a township close to Lesotho. Tutu, who passed away at the age of 90 on Sunday, claimed for years that he did not understand politics and had little interest in any role in South Africa’s political scene. However once he saw the struggle of black people in the township and the battles against the apartheid regime, he joined in the anti-apartheid movement – alongside Nelson Mandela. The style of both men was markedly different. But perhaps they complemented each other and joined hands to walk along a path which essentially led, in the late 1980s, to the fall of the apartheid regime and establishment of the ‘Rainbow Nation’, a phrase first coined by Tutu.

Tutu was also appointed chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission by Mandela. Both men knew the extent of injustice inflicted on people. But they also realised the nation would have to work together if it was to move beyond its ugly past and develop as a country which stood as an example to others. Tutu played a major role in galvanising the international pressure which led to the previous regime falling, travelling across the world to do so and then helping promote Mandela through his influence within the church and beyond it.

For his role in keeping South Africa’s struggle for freedom peaceful and his participation after this in overseeing the reconciliation process, Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984. For many in South Africa his words and his sermons helped them recognise that even if reconciliation was difficult it had to be achieved. There were no bloodbaths and within the new nation there was a fair degree of harmony between people of all races. In his final days, Tutu developed cancer and frequently visited the US for treatment. During these years, he also criticised the African National Congress for becoming corrupt and mismanaging affairs saying he could no longer support it. He turned increasingly to his mission within the church and his family till the time of his death. But long after this his role in South Africa’s escape from apartheid and its many horrors had not been forgotten by the people of that country or of the world. It can be said that while Mandela was the brain and guide behind the freedom movement, Tutu was its soul. Their partnership was a crucial factor in the country’s freedom and the maintenance of calm after this was over. For activists, journalists, freedom movements across the world, Descond Tutu's truth that "If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor" should forever be the guiding light to freedom.