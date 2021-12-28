Rumours of a return

The political windmills are churning at top speed in the country, with speculations about the return of the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif rife leading to smirks at one end and a bit of a rattled reaction on the other. Absolutely no details have been provided about precisely how this will happen or who the meetings in London involve – and whether the return is even an option at the moment. True to their wont, though, PTI leaders are venting their anger at the possibility, and the rage may just be compounded by the recent defeat in local government election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PTI’s loss in so many districts in the province where it has been ruling for nearly eight years, has prompted interesting prognosis about the next general elections which are just 18 months away. And that is where the Nawaz phenomenon is likely to hurt the PTI government the most. It is not the party organization (or lack of) alone that is responsible for the defeat, it is the perceived failure of performance of the PTI governments both at federal and provincial levels that people see as bad governance. There has been a significant slide in public perception regarding the PTI for its management of the financial challenges facing Pakistan. On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif is still seen by his supporters as someone who could at least control inflation that is hurting the people in a massive way.

The sudden talk of Nawaz Sharif’s return plan brings with it more questions than ever before. In the first place, the former prime minister who had left under a deal with the PTI government to seek treatment for his failing health would need to return to prison if he landed in Pakistan. This would mean that if he wanted to not do time then any ‘deal’ bringing him back would need a court order to acquit him of the corruption charges against him. It is rather unlikely that he would wish to return to a jail cell, even though it can be argued this would be the ‘honourable’ thing to do given that he had made an agreement to return within a set period. That period has of course long come and gone. Perhaps the PML-N is trying to instill some hope in its supporters by broaching the topic of Nawaz’s return, but it is unlikely that he can escape imprisonment again if he comes back without the proverbial ‘deal’.

Under the present dispensation, the much talked about ‘same page’ is still there, as the federal interior minister wants us to believe. Even if it is fraying at the margins, it appears that the PTI government will complete its term. Perhaps, the best option for Nawaz Sharif is to return home as he looks in better health now – and losing relevance by being away makes little political sense in any case. There has also been talk of a national government being set up before 2023, something that would defy the basics of democracy. The focus within the opposition at least must be to demand fair and free elections in 2023 in which no interference or technical failure or possible manipulation takes the public mandate away. Transparent elections must be the only way forward.