 
close
Monday December 27, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Three people booked for celebratory firing

December 27, 2021

LAHORE: Three people have been booked for celebratory firing in a bazaar and a wedding ceremony in Baghbanpura. They on Saturday night resorted to heavy firing at a wedding ceremony. Later, they did firing in a market. Police arrested accused Shan, Abdul Rauf and Arman and recovered three guns and bullets. A case has been registered against them.

Comments