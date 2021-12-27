 
close
Monday December 27, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Citizens robbed in three separate incidents in Khanewal

December 27, 2021

KHANEWAL: Three bandits snatched cash, motorcycle and mobile phones from two citizens in separate incidents in the city on Sunday. Arshad was robbed in the premises of Sadar Khanewal police and Rs 400,000 and mobile phone were snatched. In another incident, three robbers snatched a motorcycle and mobile phone from Akbar.

Comments