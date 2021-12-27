Kidnapping bid of girl student: Victim pardons accused after apology

SUKKUR: The storm over kidnapping bid of a varsity student was settled down on Saturday when the family of the accused student visited the victim’s home and sought pardon over the incident. The parents of the accused student Safdar Wassan along with the notables visited the house of Khushoo Bhatti and apologised to her, father Ghulam Rasool Bhatti and brothers over the incident. The victim student and her family members accepted the apologies of the accused on the condition that he would not harass her anymore.

DC and SSP Khairpur also met the victim student and her parents at their residence in Mehrabpur. SSP Khairpur said that the agreement inked by both parties would be submitted to the chief justice of Sindh High Court who had taken suo motto notice of the incident. In addition, police would quash the FIR registered against the accused after completing the legal formalities.