Road accidents claim seven lives in different districts

Dadu/Sukkur: As many as seven people were killed and eight others injured in different road accidents in Dadu, Jamshoro, Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

In one of the incidents, a speeding car, going to Larkana from Karachi, met with an accident on the Indus Highway near Manjhand, causing the death of the car driver on the spot. Two others were injured.

In a similar incident, an unidentified person was killed due to a head-on collision between a car and a truck on the Indus Highway near Makhdoom Bilawal.In addition, a speeding car overturned on the Indus Highway near Jamshoro causing on-the-spot death of an elderly man, while four other passengers, including two women were injured. All the injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

Meanwhile in Sukkur, a motorcyclist Islamuddin Phulpoto lost his life when a coach rammed into his motorcycle near Therhi Rangers picket. Police impounded the coach but the driver escaped.

In a separate incident, another motorcyclist Bashir Ahmed was killed when a truck hit the motorcycle on the Indus Highway. In a similar incident on the National Highway, two persons, while returning home on a motorcycle after attending a wedding ceremony, were killed when a coach hit the motorcycle. The deceased were identified as Saffar and Rahib Shar. Police impounded the coach and shifted the bodies to Thari Mirwah Taluka hospital.