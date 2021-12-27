FIA arrests two in visa scam

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency Cyber Crime wing Saturday unearthed a network of culprits involved in a visa scam
FIA team led by Assistant Director Ali Hashmi, head constable Taswar and FC Asif raided a place and arrested two most wanted accused including Saad Mudassir. The accused allegedly plundered money from innocent people under the pretext of arranging visas for work.
The FIR 196/2021 was registered against the accused. Both the suspects were dodging the FIA team for two days but their location was traced technically. The accused were hiding in Qasim Bela in the Multan area and were using fake SIMs to communicate with people and charged visa processing fees, job search fees through fake bank accounts.
