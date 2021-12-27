Importance of academia-industry linkages stressed

SWABI: The alumni of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, who came from about 70 different countries, have stressed the need for academia-industry linkages and result-oriented research activities for the development of the country.

The alumni, who reached their alma mater from across the globe, unanimously vowed to play their due role in further strengthening the environment for imparting contemporary knowledge to the youngsters.

Shakil Durrani, former Wapda Chairman and Executive Director of Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST) was chief guest on the occasion. Taimur Saleem Jhagra, provincial finance and health minister, a member of GIK Institute Alumni Association also attended the gathering.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, SI, Rector GIK Institute, Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector Admin and Finance, Prof Dr Wasim A Khan, Pro-Rector Academics, deans, students of various disciplines, directors and other staff attended the event. The alumni paid tributes to founder of the GIK Institute, late Ghulam Ishaq Khan, the former President of Pakistan.

The Institute has made great efforts to make alumni homecoming comfortable and the academia and staff extended a warm welcome to them. The gathering provided them an opportunity to reunite, catch up with their old friends, refresh the sweet memories of the student life and have a glimpse of their alma mater.

"GIK Institute has really transferred my personality and really helped me in professional learning," said Hina Gohar who completed her PhD from abroad. During interaction with the faculty, their visit to respective faculties and speaking at various seminars they vowed to straighten their interaction and relationship with GIK Institute.

Junaid Kalim, president of GIK Institute Alumni Association said, “GIK Institute has a strong desire to give great value to their mother Institution and play our due role in making it stronger.”

He said the alumni provided Rs27 million as scholarship to the students in the current year. The total scholarships were awarded to 55 students. “We provide need-based scholarships on merit to the GIK Institute students," he said. “We strive to increase the scholarship to Rs30 million in the next year

“We are true representatives of our alma mater. We would strive to use our expertise, experience and status to further boost the rank of the Institute in the field of engineering sciences and management science,” said Muhammad Usman, who came from Mexico.

Speaking on the occasion Shakil Durrani said there were 200 universities in Pakistan and GIK Institute was known as a centre of excellence, enjoying a unique place in the landscape of higher education. Taimur Jhagra said, “The universities have to play a massive role in the development of the country. The GIK Institute has produced outstanding graduates.”