1,011 road accidents in Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE: At least 11 people died, whereas 1016 were injured in 1011 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 576 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 440 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site. The majority (67%) involved motorbikes.
The analysis showed that 425 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians, and 466 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics show that 222 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 220 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 78 Multan with 74 victims and at third with 72 Faisalabad road accidents and 76 victims.
