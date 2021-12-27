Customs, Rangers arrest smuggler with six untaxed vehicles in Karachi

KARACHI: The personnel of the Customs Enforcement Karachi, along with the Qalandar wing of the Rangers, arrested notorious smuggler Abid Kabuli and recovered six non-duty-paid vehicles from his custody.

Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the Customs, said the anti-smuggling organisation of the Customs Enforcement Collectorate, Karachi raided a compound on Kashmir Road on a tip-off. He said the Customs personnel, along with the Qalandar wing of the Rangers, recovered six non-duty-paid smuggled vehicles worth more than Rs12 million belonging to notorious smuggler Abid Ashraf, alias Abid Kabuli.

Abid Kabuli had been previously booked in five different FIRs by the Customs Enforcement Karachi and was arrested in 2019 as well. The Customs judge ordered the physical remand of the suspect in the custody of the Customs until December 29.

Scores of fake registration number plates and bogus vehicle papers have also been recovered. Abid Kabuli runs an organised ring that smuggles vehicles from Afghanistan and brings them to Karachi on fake documents. These vehicles are then sold to different influential persons in Karachi.