Independent candidate accuses Lakki RO of foul play

LAKKI MARWAT: An independent candidate running for the tehsil chairman’s slot on Saturday accused the returning officer of subdivision Bittani of making him lose the election.

Speaking at a press conference, Ashfaq Khan Bittani said the returning officer took a hostile attitude towards him. “All the votes at my native polling station belong to my own tribe where I secured 1,163 votes,” he maintained.

He alleged that the returning officer was hand-in-glove with his rival and reduced his votes to 320 in the recounting. He alleged that the rival candidate Anwar Badshah of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl was declared the winner. Ashfaq Khan asked the Election Commission of Pakistan and District Returning Officer Lakki Marwat to provide him justice.