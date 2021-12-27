PTI has destroyed country: Sindh CM

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the federal government has destroyed the country, adding the current economic situation is badly affecting the poor people.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Political Secretary Jamil Ahmed Soomro, arrived at the Gharhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, where he laid floral wreaths at the graves of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. Speaking to the media, he said that he had arrived here to review the security plan devised by the Sindh Police for the 14th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

Responding to a question, he said the federal government has destroyed the country's economy. He said the PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has resumed his political struggle and meeting with party workers to get feedback about the performance of the PTI government, adding the workers were informing Asif Ali Zardari that they were unhappy with the PTI government and want the ouster of the 'Tsunami Khan'.

He said the incumbent government will be overthrown with the support of the people and predicted that the forthcoming government would be the PPP. He said the local bodies elections are likely to be held in February or March and in this regard he is holding a meeting with the Election Commission. He predicted that in future, the PTI would make a political alliance with MQM. He said the Sindh government also provided financing for the Green Line Project, adding the land was provided for the project by amending the law, because it was in the interest of the people of Sindh.