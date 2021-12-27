NAB chief terms eradication of corruption national duty

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said the NAB has no affiliation with any political party, individual or group but only only the state of Pakistan.

“The NAB considers eradication of corruption as its national duty and the present management of NAB has chalked out an effective and proactive anti-corruption strategy, which has been acknowledged by the Transparency International (TI), Pakistan, the World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan and these initiatives taken by the present management of NAB have started yielding excellent results,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

The chairman NAB said according to the Gillani and Gallup surveys, 59 percent people have shown confidence in performance of NAB, which is a solid evidence of the bureau's performance. He said he had learnt that the Accountability Courts convicted at least 1,194 accused persons due to vigorous pleading of cases by NAB on the basis of solid evidence. “The NAB’s overall conviction rate in the learned accountability courts is about 66 per cent, which is a remarkable achievement in the investigation of white-collar crimes in the world,” he said.

He said the major focus of NAB is on corruption such as money laundering, massive frauds, misappropriation of assets and embezzlement of government funds. Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the NAB has recovered Rs821 billion directly and indirectly since its inception.

He said the NAB has been activated after a detailed analysis of all areas such as institutional flaws, operations, prosecution, human resources, awareness and redressal. Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising director, additional director, investigation officer, legal counsel, financial and land revenue experts besides establishing its own state of the art forensic science laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi which has facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis. He said the NAB is a focal organisation of Pakistan under the United Nation's Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). “The NAB is pursuing a national strategy of awareness, prevention and enforcement of anti-corruption, which has yielded excellent results,” he said. He said the NAB is a role model not only for Pakistan but also for the entire Saarc countries as the NAB has been unanimously elected as chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum, which is great achievement of Pakistan due to NAB’s efforts.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the NAB is Pakistan's only anti-corruption body in the world which had signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China to oversee China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects being completed in Pakistan. “The NAB is committed to making Pakistan free by eradicating all forms of corruption as per the law,” he added.